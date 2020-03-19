Colby Covington trashes Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington recently apologized to Dustin Poirier and made amends with him.

However, this didn't stop him from trashing two of ATT's prizefighters.

Colby Covington

Colby Covington may have made amends with Dustin Poirier, but all isn't well in the American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Florida. Covington used to be best friends with the next Welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal. However, issues over alleged non-payments to coaches left Masvidal furious and the two have been bitter rivals since then.

As for Joanna Jedrzejczyk, she hasn't been pleased with Covington and his trash talk, openly stating that she hoped for Kamaru Usman to knock Covington out - a wish that came true.

The loss to Usman certainly hasn't seemed to humble Covington, who appeared on Submission Radio (H/T South China Morning Post) and was asked about his teammates Masvidal and Jedrzejczyk.

He began firing shots at both of them, starting with Masvidal:

“You’ve got your ass whipping waiting, bud. You got your 10 seconds of fame, they’re up. You hit lightning in a bottle. But let’s look at your record. You’ve got double digit losses. You’re a 50-50 average mediocre fighter. Stop acting like you’re so great. You ain’t great. You know what happened when we used to train for the last eight or nine years. There’s never been one second where you have ever beaten me."

He addressed Masvidal by saying that he wanted to go back to his roots and fight in the streets. Covington urged him against it as a fight inside the Octagon would mean that UFC would cover his medical bills:

“So if you wanna get embarrassed in front of the world, let’s do it. Jorge keeps talking about wanting to fight in the streets. Dude, if we fight in the streets, who’s gonna pay your medical bills?"

He then spoke of the former Strawweight Champion and got personal:

“As far as Joanna Jedrzejczyk, his [Masvidal’s] little sidepiece, they got a little fling going on right now, I could give a f*** less about her. She’s washed up now, nobody cares about her."

He mocked her for having her face rearranged against Weili Zhang at UFC 248:

“In the beginning of the week, I put a video out before the fight [giving his prediction]. Joanna wants an apology, so here’s my apology – Joanna, I’m sorry. I’m sorry you had to get your face rearranged, and everybody’s gonna get rich. And that’s exactly what happened, I got rich. I made a Rolex off Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s b**** ass.”

We can't be sure if it's all played up from within, but from the look of things, Covington has only continued to anger his teammates. One has to wonder how ATT handles their schedules to make sure they avoid clashing.