Colby Covington wants to join WWE and 'make wrestling real again'

Colby Covington's outlandish persona makes him a natural entertainer, and that is always an added advantage if you want to enter the pro-wrestling industry. The outspoken American knows he is naturally gifted with the power to entertain people and has revealed that he is interested in making a career in pro wrestling by joining WWE after he is done with his trysts inside the Octagon.

Speaking on the What the Heck show, Covington said that he wants to join WWE to change things and to make wrestling look real. However, even though he wants to join the WWE sometime in the future, the former interim champion is currently focused on retiring "old fogeys" inside the Octagon.

“My thing is I want to go to WWE and make wrestling real again in the near future. You ain’t going off the top rope on me because I’ll take you out with a double leg, you ain’t gonna get up there. Until then I’m gonna be retiring all the old fogeys over here in the UFC.”

Covington believes that he attracts people by his uncanny ways and earns good business for the organization because of his polarizing persona.

“Everybody knows I do good business, I pull numbers, people want to see me, I’m entertaining, and people are divided on me. They hate me and they love me, but it’s all the same thing at the end of the day.”

Covington last fought reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 245, where the former got beaten and battered by 'The Nigerian Nightmare'. Covington has wins over world-class fighters like former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler, former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, and UFC veteran Demian Maia.