Conan O'Brien Vs UFC: Top 5 victims of the talk show Jinx.

Is the Conan O'Brien jinx for real?

It is no secret that the late-night talk show host Conan O'Brien has a bit of bad reputation in the MMA community. All the fighters who appeared on the show had to face defeat in their subsequent fights.

This supernatural pattern became widespread in the MMA circle and soon most of the UFC Roster distanced themselves from appearing on the Conan O'Brien before their career-defining fights.

I said @teamcoco you’re a curse and he said my friend I may have been one but you change it all July 7th. I said to him, I humbly agree lol. What an amazing time. Thanks for having me. DC pic.twitter.com/H7dvibVeth — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 12, 2018

Recently, UFC Light- heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier(DC) appeared on the late-night show with Conan, DC is about to fight UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in UFC 226 next month.

DC was well aware of the Jinx associated with the talkshow's hot seat and states that he will break that jinx forever by beating Stipe and becoming the two weight champion of UFC. This list analyses five other UFC superstars who were the victims of Conan's hot seat Jinx and their circumstances leading up to their appearance on his talk show.

#5 Meisha Tate Vs Amanda Nunes.

Meisha Tate.

Meisha Tate is a retired UFC contender and is the former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion. Tate defeated Holly Holm via a technical submission due to a rear-naked choke in the fifth round to become the new UFC Bantamweight Champion at UFC 196.

The win also earned Tate her first Performance of the Night bonus award. Following Tate's victory over Holm, UFC president Dana White revealed that Tate would fight Amanda Nunes in her first title defense at UFC 200.

In the lead up to the fight with Nunes, Tate had appeared on the late night talk show with Conan O'Brien. She called out the former champ Ronda Rousey on the show. Ronda had defeated her previously when they faced each other in Strikeforce.

After the show, Tate faced a major setback in her first title defense as her opponent finished her with a rear-naked choke three minutes into the first round. Amanda Nunes become the new Women's Bantamweight champion after this victor.