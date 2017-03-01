Conor McGregor's 5 most impressive victories

Don't mess with McGregor.

Conor has a lot of critics, but they can’t deny his talent

Conor McGregor is an extremely good mixed martial artist and that's still a bit of an understatement.

The Irishman has put in some incredible performances over the course of his career, and it seems as if his best days may well still be ahead of him if he decides to continue on with the UFC.

Still, as with many top fighters, some of his triumphs were better than others.

That's not to discredit anything he's done, either - it's just that some of the occasions in which he had his hand raised inside of the octagon were even more fantastic than the last. He really is a modern day phenomenon within the UFC, and at this point, it seems as if the company themselves can't even tell what he's going to do next.

So with his future being so uncertain, the best thing that we can do right now is look back at his body of work and praise it.

Obviously, the guy doesn't need an ego boost, but what kind of analysts would we be if we didn't appreciate some of the best fights from one of the most talked about fighters in the last few decades?

With that in mind, let's take a look at Conor McGregor's five most impressive victories.

#5 Max Holloway

McGregor-Holloway was a fascinating clash

Let's get this out of the way right off the bat - we want to see Conor McGregor face Max Holloway again and we don't care who wins it.

The two put on one hell of a show during their first encounter and it was one of Conor's biggest victories to date. Ironically, it was also one of only two times during his UFC career that he was taken to a decision.

So why was it so good? Because it turns out that McGregor tore his ACL midway through the fight.

Naturally, that's going to lead to some pretty uncomfortable scenarios for the remainder of the bout, but McGregor soldiered on and still managed to grind out a fairly comprehensive victory against one of the most promising young stars in the company. Take a bow, Notorious One.

Onto a win that was short and sweet.