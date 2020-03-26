Conor McGregor announces donation worth one million euros in medical supplies to Irish hospitals

Former UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor has been doing his bit to help people cope with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic for a while now. He used his social media pages to spread awareness regarding the disease and urged the Irish people to stay safe and be at home until the situation is taken care of.

However, the outspoken Irishman has now gone one step further and revealed that he will be donating one million euros in medical supplies in Ireland to help people fight the disease.

McGregor tweeted the screen grab of a conversation between him and Irish politician Paschal Donohoe, which revealed that the former 'champ-champ' is purchasing medical equipment worth one million euros for the purpose of donation to all the hospitals in the Leinster region.

Thank you sincerely for your message, Minister Paschal Donohoe.

Here is my reply. pic.twitter.com/0NcnVgrKaA — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 25, 2020

“Today I am purchasing myself, one million euro worth of personal protective equipment to be deployed to all the fighting hospitals in the Leinster region.”

McGregor praised the doctors, nurses, first responders, and other essential medical personnel for their efforts to fight the disease and save lives during this testing period.

“Where we would be without these brave men and women, I do not know. May God bless over them and keep them safe.”

The Irish power-puncher also prayed for people all around the globe and said he hopes the world recovers from this calamitous situation very soon.

“I urge all the way! ‘All in’ is the term we must use here. Bit by bit will cost us lives. To see what is happening here in Ireland and all across the entire globe, is heartbreaking to me. I pray.”