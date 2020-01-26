Conor McGregor demands apology from Stephen A. Smith for comments against Joe Rogan and Donald Cerrone
In the UFC 246 headliner, Conor McGregor marked his triumphant return to the Octagon by finishing off Donald Cerrone within 40 seconds of the very first round of the fight.
However, one man in particular, Stephen A. Smith, hasn't been the biggest fan of the conclusion to the McGregor-Cerrone bout, as not only did he criticize McGregor but also claimed that 'Cowboy' might have quit inside the Octagon.
Responding to Smith in a recent tweet, McGregor has asked the former to apologize for his comments, as well as for his recent comments towards Joe Rogan.
McGregor sends a message to Stephen A. Smith, calls for an apology
In response to Stephen A. Smith's recent comments, UFC color commentator Joe Rogan stated that the former shouldn't be commentating anymore nor should he be involved with the sport of MMA, especially with the UFC, in any particular space.
Smith, who took to Twitter and responded to Rogan with the following video, is yet to receive a response from the latter but did get a reply from 'The Notorious One', who has demanded an apology from Smith for his comments towards 'Cowboy'.
Smith also had a say in this:
What's next for Conor McGregor?
As of now, it still remains to be seen what's next for Conor McGregor in the UFC. However, expect the Irishman to make his return to the Octagon soon enough, possibly against 'Gamebred' Jorge Masvidal.Modified 26 Jan 2020, 19:39 IST