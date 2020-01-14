Conor McGregor excited to be back in the Octagon, predicts a knockout finish against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246

This past Monday, Conor McGregor sat down for a one-on-one interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani and during the conversation, the former two-division UFC World Champion opened up on his return fight against Donald Cerrone which is set to headline UFC 246.

McGregor, who will be stepping back into the Octagon for the first time in over a year, has made it no surprise that he is very excited to be back into the UFC cage and also revealed his predictions for the 'Cowboy' fight.

Conor McGregor on his fight against 'Cowboy' and his prediction for the fight

In the build-up to his fight against Donald Cerrone, former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion, Conor McGregor certainly seems to be in great shape and while speaking to Ariel Helwani on Monday, 'The Notorious One' claimed that he is very excited to be back in the Octagon and is looking forward to gifting his fans.

'Mystic Mac' further predicted his upcoming bout with Cerrone, as McGregor added that he sees himself knocking out 'Cowboy' come January 18 at UFC 246.

When is UFC 246?

UFC 246 is set to take place on the 18th of January, 2020 and will be headlined by Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone.