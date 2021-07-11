Conor McGregor finally breaks silence after Dustin Poirier loss at UFC 264

Conor McGregor has broken his silence in the aftermath of UFC 264. Several hours after the event, the Irishman took to Instagram to post an image of himself being stretchered out of the arena.

The former two-division UFC world champion sounded as confident as ever. His caption suggested that people like him are needed in the fight business. McGregor's message was short, but it was definitely yet another bold take.

Here's what Conor McGregor posted after his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264:

In the main event of UFC 264, Conor McGregor suffered a second straight loss to Dustin Poirier. The Irishman headed into the fight on the back of a loss to 'The Diamond' from UFC 257 in January and was aiming to avenge it.

However, that wasn't to be the case for McGregor. Despite a solid start to the fight at UFC 264, the former UFC lightweight champion failed to secure victory inside the first round of the fight. McGregor even attempted a guillotine choke in the hope of submitting Poirier but failed to do so.

Eventually, 'The Diamond' caught his opponent with some solid elbow strikes. Before the end of the first round, McGregor and Poirier started to stand and trade when the Irishman broke his ankle. This would eventually lead to the conclusion of the fight, and Poirier was declared the winner via TKO.

Conor McGregor is expected to take some time off

Conor McGregor will be undergoing surgery and will soon begin his road to recovery. Upon his return to action, McGregor and Poirier could once again share the octagon with one another. 'The Notorious' is expected to face Dustin Poirier for the fourth time due to the indecisive finish to their trilogy fight.

The loss to Poirier at UFC 264 means that Conor McGregor has now won just one fight at lightweight since 2016 when he defeated Eddie Alvarez to win the UFC lightweight title. That win came last year against Donald Cerrone.

Edited by Jack Cunningham