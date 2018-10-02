UFC News: Conor McGregor has high praise for Ariel Helwani

Anand Thumbayil FOLLOW ANALYST News 107 // 02 Oct 2018, 03:32 IST

The 'Notorious' Helwani!

What's the story?

The 'Notorious' Conor McGregor has yet again appeared on the veteran MMA journalist Ariel Helwani's MMA show. This is the first time 'The Notorious One' has appeared on the show after Helwani joined ESPN.

In case you didn't know...

Ariel Helwani is a Canadian MMA journalist. He has covered mixed martial arts professionally since 2006. He worked for "MMA Fighting" before joining ESPN in May 2018. He formerly served as an "MMA Insider" for Fox Sports 1's weekly UFC Tonight show and other pre- and post-event programming. At ESPN he hosts a show called "Ariel & The Bad Guy" with Chael Sonnen, continues his podcast, and reports on MMA for all ESPN platforms.

Conor on #HelwaniShow show tomorrow. Take a look back at the first time he was on his show. https://t.co/JvBURlw5BS — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) September 30, 2018

Conor McGregor and his rival Khabib Nurmagomedov had recently addressed the media together for the first time before UFC 229 in Radio City Music Hall, New York. The Irishman and his squad are literally in a war situation with the Dagestani fighting squad led by Khabib.

They will face each other on October 6, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This fight will go down in history as the biggest grudge match in combat sports, and will most likely be the biggest MMA event of all time.

The heart of the matter

Ariel Helwani has once again proved that he is the best man in the business by bringing in MMA's biggest star Conor McGregor live on his weekly MMA talk show. Helwani asked the Irishman questions concerning his upcoming fight with Khabib, latest UFC deal, life after Floyd fight, Nate Diaz rematch, Silva GSP and a lot more.

Well, that’s one I’ll never forget. More later, but just wanted to thank all involved — from the incredible guests to the production team to everyone who tuned in — for a great day. There’s nothing on this planet I enjoy doing more. Thank you. #HelwaniShow — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 1, 2018

The 'Notorious' Conor McGregor gave detailed answers for all of Helwani's questions and seemed to really enjoy the company of the veteran MMA journalist. He even congratulated Ariel for making it into ESPN and for all his contribution to the sport throughout these years.

What's next?

Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the UFC Octagon on October 6 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be Khabib's first title defense since beating Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 and becoming the UFC Lightweight Champion.

Who do you think will win, McGregor or Khabib? Have your say in the comments.