Conor McGregor likes the idea of becoming first Triple Champ; trashes Kamaru Usman's boring fighting style

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 16, 2020

Jan 16, 2020 IST SHARE

Conor McGregor

In the only official press conference held by the UFC for the upcoming McGregor vs. Cowboy pay-per-view, 'The Notorious One' has promised us and himself a huge 2020. The former 'champ-champ' has a lot of options in front of him and he expressed the desire to fight thrice, if not more this year.

McGregor is fighting Donald Cerrone this Saturday at Welterweight and looks pretty jacked heading into the bout. If he gets through Cerrone, the Irishman may very well consider going on a run for the unprecedented third title in the promotion, having already won the featherweight and lightweight titles previously.

Unsurprisingly, McGregor was asked about the possibility of embarking on the quest for the welterweight title as well as a mega-showdown against the 'BMF' title holder Jorge Masvidal. McGregor said that he is absolutely interested in the welterweight gold but he isn't interested in the boring fighting style of the reigning king of the division, Kamaru Usman.

“That’s an interesting one, what would I be interested in more – I’d take both. I would like that BMF title, that belt, then I’d like the gold. For me, the gold has a bit more significance to it, especially since the way the ‘BMF’ fight finished. I thought we were robbed of a classic contest there. I thought it was only kicking into gear rounds 4 and 5.

"But they’re both exciting bouts. I’d say probably the more exciting of the bouts would probably be myself versus Jorge, from a stylistic standpoint. Usman kind of has the similar style of Khabib [Nurmagomedov], the sniff-the-jockstrap style.”