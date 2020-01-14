Conor McGregor looks back at his 2019 as a learning year; Reveals his vision for 2020

Published Jan 14, 2020

Conor McGregor (Image Courtesy: MMA Mania)

Conor McGregor last competed in the Octagon in 2018 and it has been over a year since he last stepped into the cage for a fight. Having taken off the entirety of 2019, McGregor has now opened up on the past year while speaking to Ariel Helwani, as 'The Notorious One' described 2019 as a "learning year".

Conor McGregor looks back on 2019 and reveals his motive for 2020

While recently interacting with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, former two-division UFC World Champion Conor McGregor was asked about his 2019, during which the Irishman was completely inactive from Octagon competition, as he stated that the past year was a learning year and McGregor figuring out himself and his situation.

McGregor, who is all set for a grand return to the Octagon in the first pay-per-view of the year and the decade at UFC 246, further claimed that 2020 will be the perfect year of vision for 'The Notorious One'.

Ariel Helwani: How would you describe 2019 for you?



Conor McGregor: A learning year. A year of figuring out myself and my situation. 2020 the year of perfect vision.#HelwaniShow — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) January 13, 2020

When is UFC 246?

UFC 246 is scheduled to take place on the 18th of January and will be headlined by the returning Conor McGregor, as he is set for a clash against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone at Welterweight.

The event will also feature the likes of Anthony Pettis and Holly Holm, who also returns to the Octagon in the co-main event slot.