Conor McGregor News: Coach John Kavanagh claims he hasn't spoken to McGregor since UFC 229 defeat

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 02 Dec 2018, 21:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Conor McGregor (left) with John Kavanagh (right)

What's the story?

Conor McGregor's devastating loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 is certainly one of the most historic and talked about MMA fights in recent history. McGregor, a former two-division UFC Champion, suffered just his second ever loss inside the Octagon thanks to a nasty neck-crank submission from 'The Eagle'.

Following McGregor's loss, the Irishman posted on social media claiming he is the master of this and must take his own advice following the loss. When asked about this particular statement made by 'The Notorious One', McGregor's long-term friend and coach, John Kavanagh claimed that he has no idea about it due to the fact that he hasn't talked to McGregor since UFC 229.

In case you didn't know...

At UFC 229, former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion, Conor McGregor suffered just his second loss in the Octagon when he was defeated by Dagestani fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Having last fought in the Octagon back in 2016, this was McGregor's return to the UFC, however, things certainly didn't go according to the Irishman's plans as he was forced to tap out in the fourth round.

The heart of the matter

While speaking on the True Geordie Podcast, Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh did indeed admit to the fact that he hasn't spoken to the Irishman since his UFC 229 loss and hasn't really seen him since the fight as well. (H/T: Bloody Elbow)

“The honest answer is I don’t know. I haven’t actually spoken to him, I haven’t really seen him since the fight"

Kavanagh additionally also spoke about McGregor's Proper 12 Irish Whiskey tours that he has been conducting all around the globe and also weighed in with his honest opinion on the Irishman's record-breaking sales.

I’ve hit the ground running, got so much on. He’s doing his whiskey tours of the world. It’s sold out, it’s crazy

Furthermore, Kavanagh also claimed he cannot get into another human being's mind and has no idea what McGregor's current plans are.

I don’t know, you’re going to ask me to get into the mind of another human, and I just can’t do it. He said what he said and you’d have to get him as your next guest, fingers crossed, and ask him.”

What's next?

McGregor's next fight inside the Octagon hasn't been confirmed just yet, however, as per reports, the Irishman could very well find himself in a rematch against Dustin Poirier or could find 'Cowboy' Donald Cerrone standing across him in the Octagon next.