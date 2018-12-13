Conor McGregor News: Coach John Kavanagh Says The Irishman May Never Fight Again

Prathik J. FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 22 // 13 Dec 2018, 20:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Conor McGregor

What's the story?

Longtime coach and confidant of Conor McGregor, John Kavanagh, recently said that the Irishman's career in the Octagon could very well be reaching its end, sooner than later. With the Nevada State Athletic Commission postponing McGregor's hearing in regards to the UFC 229 post-fight melee, it will be interesting to see when 'The Notorious One' will return, or if he ever will.

In case you didn't know..

Conor McGregor's time outside the Octagon for nearly two years after his win over Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205, has been a rather memorable one. Although McGregor went on to lose two successive fights, first against boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., and then against Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight championship, he hasn't failed in making the big bucks during this extravagant time frame.

Following his loss against Khabib, UFC president Dana White was quick to put McGregor right back in the competition for a possible fight against fellow lightweight contender, Dustin Poirier. The sequential delay of McGregor's hearing concerning the UFC 229 incident, however, has put the lightweight division in a fix, making fight fans wonder if the return of the Irishman is something that is even going to come to fruition.

Conor McGregor along with head coach John Kavanagh

The heart of the matter

Conor McGregor's head coach, John Kavanagh, was seen commenting on his willingness to coach the former double champ for yet another fight.

“Well, he would certainly have to convince me to go again. I love the whole journey we’ve had, but I’d need a good ‘why’. It might be [Nate] Diaz again because he promised that fight, it might be a rematch with Khabib [Nurmagomedov]. But if it was just, ‘Well, they want me to fight that guy’, I think I’d say, ‘I wish you the best’”.

Conor McGregor's unknown extent of suspension has not only pushed his return to a later date but has also made fans wonder if his fight against Khabib, was in fact, his last. John Kavanagh elaborates more on the same:

“Honestly? I don’t know. Will he fight again? I don’t know. I know him as a person and know that coming off two losses – even though one was boxing – will be hard for him. But he’s 30, two kids, and has a big whiskey deal that’s making him more money than fighting ever did. Would you get up in the morning to be punched in the face? I don’t think so. But he’ll probably call me tomorrow and say: ‘What did you say that for? I’m fighting in March’. So I don’t know”

What's next?

With a successful whiskey business and a second child coming on the way, it seems more than probable that Conor McGregor may not return to grace the Octagon for future UFC events.

Do you think 'The Notorious One' will return and fight inside the cage again? Leave your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

Advertisement