Conor McGregor and Becky Lynch have back-and-forth on Twitter

Conor McGregor had an interesting proposal for Becky Lynch

What's the story?

Recently, Becky Lynch has been one of the most savage personalities on social media -- be it with her WWE rivals, or anyone looking down on her. With the huge fan support she has accumulated off-late since her change in attitude, 'The Man' Becky Lynch seems unstoppable.

However, everyone needs help, and in case Lynch needs some, she has an offer ready at her disposal. The 'Notorious' Conor McGregor had something to say to Lynch on Twitter, to which in turn, Lynch responded.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch recently developed a new attitude during her run in WWE. She managed to gain the Women's Championship after turning against her former friend.

Even more recently her invasion of Raw leading the women of SmackDown Live saw her being praised even further. She continued to fight despite taking a stiff shot to the face which broke her nose and damaged her orbital bone, not bowing out.

The heart of the matter

Becky Lynch replied to a post where it was said that she had channelled her inner Conor McGregor in recent times. There she said that she channelled no one, and she and McGregor were bonded as 'Irish brother and sister'. She jokingly said that if she was around McGregor she would break his arm, and he would understand.

The Man channels no one. @TheNotoriousMMA & me are bonded as Irish brother & sister. But if I ever got within 2 miles of him I’d break that bond, and his arm, in three short seconds. 😂 I’d be too tempting; he’d completely understand too. Proper12 after.

https://t.co/GNAytrkJ7n — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 22, 2018

McGregor replied to Lynch, sending out an offer to call him when she needed 'Proper' backup, subtly also promoting his Proper 12 Whiskey.

Call me when you need Proper back up. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 22, 2018

In response, Becky made it clear that she was carrying both the SmackDown and the Raw Women's Division at the moment.

Cheers, Conor. I’m carrying two divisions at the moment, but you know exactly how that is. I hear New York is nice in the spring, though. 🇮🇪 https://t.co/51VSVCCG28 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 22, 2018

She went on to say that she knew that McGregor must know how that feels, referring to McGregor winning and holding the Championship of both Featherweight and Lightweight at the same time.

What's next?

Conor McGregor's immediate future in the UFC is still up in the air, as he faces a hearing in front of the Nevada Athletic Commission following the brawl that took place after UFC 229.

It would be amazing to see Becky Lynch and Conor McGregor share a ring in the WWE, if McGregor were to make even a one-off appearance for a mixed tag team match.