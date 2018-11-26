Conor McGregor News: Conor McGregor plans on making a big return to the 'OctaRing' in 2019

The Notorious One says he will be back by 2019

What's the story?

After suffering just his second ever loss in the UFC against current Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Irishman and former two-division UFC Champion, Conor McGregor now wants to make a return to fighting in 2019.

In case you didn't know...

At UFC 229, former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion, Conor McGregor suffered just his second loss in the Octagon when he was defeated by Dagestani fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Prior to making his return to the cage on the 6th of October, 2018, McGregor had last competed inside the Octagon back in 2016 at UFC 205 when he made history at the iconic Madison Square Garden by defeating Eddie Alvarez in order to win the UFC Lightweight Champion, becoming a two-division champion in the process.

However, after having previously suffered his first ever UFC loss at the hands of his arch-rival Nate Diaz at UFC 196, McGregor was forced to tap out in his first ever collision with Nurmagomedov, who pretty comprehensively marked his first ever Lightweight Championship defense thanks to a nasty neck-crank submission that eventually got the job done.

The heart of the matter

After suffering a very disappointing loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, MMA fans around the globe have been wondering what's next for Irishman Conor McGregor and what the future holds for him in the UFC. Apparently, a fight against UFC veteran Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone seems to be a likely outcome and the two men are seemingly expected to lock horns, however, nothing has been confirmed just yet.

McGregor, who despite sharing no further details regarding his future in the Octagon, has provided a very fresh update on social media regarding what the future holds for him in the fight business.

'The Notorious One' has stated in a recent tweet that in 2019 he will be launching his fastest selling Proper 12 Irish Whiskey in the U.K. and Australia and 2019 will also mark the return of the Irishman inside the OctaRing.

2019 is when we launch in the U.K and Australia!

2019 is when I will also be back inside the OctaRing!

We are very excited!

Thank you for the support brother 👊 https://t.co/jVm7ujWIvq — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 25, 2018

What's next?

Conor McGregor is no stranger to the Professional Boxing World as well, having already competed in his first ever Pro Boxing fight against veteran Floyd Mayweather. Whether or not, McGregor returns to the UFC or to the Boxing Ring is to be seen.