Conor McGregor News: Former Interim Champion feels he can easily outmatch Conor McGregor inside the Octagon

Who will Conor McGregor fight next?

What's the story?

Having suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of current UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 earlier in October, there have been several speculations regarding who former two-division UFC Champion Conor McGregor will face next inside the Octagon.

On Wednesday morning, however, former Interim UFC Lightweight Champion, Tony Ferguson took it to social media in order to give a brief breakdown on why he thinks he is more than capable of beating McGregor if they are ever to lock horns in the UFC Octagon.

In case you didn't know...

At UFC 229, former two-division UFC Champion, Conor McGregor made his return to the Octagon for the first time in two years, having last competed at UFC 205 at the Madison Square Garden where he defeated Eddie Alvarez to win the UFC Lightweight Championship.

McGregor's return to the Octagon though didn't exactly turn out the way he was hoping for, as the Irishman tapped out to reigning, defending UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, who made 'The Notorious One' submit to a nasty neck-crank submission.

In the co-main event of UFC 229, Tony Ferguson, much like McGregor, also marked his return to the Octagon for the first time in two years, coming off a gruesome knee injury as 'El Cucuy' went on to secure an impressive win over Sergio Pettis in an absolute dogfight between the two.

The heart of the matter

In a very recent tweet, Tony Ferguson claimed that he is at his absolute best against southpaw fighters and noted that if he was to fight Conor McGregor in the Octagon or in the Boxing ring then his athleticism and conditioning would easily outmatch the Irishman.

Ferguson wrote:

"Most of my finishes are against them w/ style points. I feel if I were to fight @TheNotoriousMMA in a cage or boxing match my “Athleticism” & “Conditioning” would be too much for the Irishman & he would easily break in a Few Rounds."

I feel I do my best against “Southpaws”. Most of my finishes are against them w/ style points. I feel if I were to fight @TheNotoriousMMA in a cage or boxing match my “Athleticism” & “Conditioning” would be too much for the Irishman & he would easily break in a Few Rounds 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) November 21, 2018

What's next?

Both Tony Ferguson and Conor McGregor are once again expected to fight in 2019.

And judging by their latest performances inside the Octagon, UFC fans have suggested that 'El Cucuy' is the next rightful and worthy contender for the UFC Lightweight Championship, currently held by Khabib Nurmagomedov.