Conor McGregor News: Frankie Edgar Wants Max Holloway First And Then McGregor

What's the story?

Former lightweight champion of the UFC, Frankie Edgar, was recently seen in an interview with TMZ Sports, where the ex-champ indicated that he would fancy taking on Max Holloway, or possibly even Conor McGregor for his next contest. Following a recent unanimous decision win over Cub Swanson at UFC Fight Night 128, it seems as though Edgar is shooting straight for the stars with this request.

In case you didn't know..

Frankie Edgar is an American mixed martial artist who currently competes in the featherweight division of the UFC. He is currently ranked number three on the charts for featherweight rankings, with noteworthy victories over the likes of B.J. Penn, Urijah Faber, Chad Medes, and Yair Rodriguez. Edgar last competed on April 21st, 2018, when he secured a unanimous decision victory over fellow featherweight contender, Cub Swanson.

Frankie Edgar's first taste of gold came in his fight against B.J. Penn at UFC 112 when the former beat Penn via a unanimous decision victory. The duo squared off for a second time at UFC 118, where Edgar once again emerged as the victor, subsequently defending and retaining his lightweight belt. Following a doctor stoppage win against Yair Rodriguez at UFC 211, Edgar suffered an upsetting loss to the hands of Brian Ortega, by knockout, at UFC 222.

The heart of the matter

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar was seen fancying his chances against 'The Blessed' Max Holloway. He went on to say:

”I’m hoping I get Max. I’m hoping Max sticks around at 45, and we get to finally get to square up. I think it makes the most sense. We were supposed to link up, and I think a lot of people talk about that matchup. I don’t think he’s fought someone like myself. I could definitely do some different things in there that Ortega can’t. So that’s what I’m gunning for"

'The Answer' was also seen speaking about dancing under the lights in a huge prize money fight against 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor. He also added that it would be a 'shame' if he did not fight Conor as they both happen to be definers of the game, who fought during the same era.

“He’s the most popular guy of my era. Let’s be real, he is. It’ll be a shame if I retire down the road and I get my kids and grandkids ask me if I ever fought Conor McGregor and I get to say no. I wanna say yeah.”

What's next?

Frankie Edgar has had a formidable career, so far, with the UFC by beating some of the biggest names in the roster. But with that being said, entering into the Octagon against the two very best strikers of all time, maybe a decision he would want to reconsider.

