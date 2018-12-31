Conor McGregor News: Irishman's manager Audie Attar reveals McGregor's plans for 2019

Conor McGregor

What's the story?

Conor McGregor's future in the UFC may seem a bit uncertain to fight fans, however, his manager Audie Attar has revealed the Irishman's plans for 2019.

In case you didn't know...

At UFC 229, McGregor made his UFC return in a highly awaited Lightweight title fight against current champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who pretty much dominated the Irishman from the get-go during their bout in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nurmagomedov dominated the fight right from the beginning and eventually made McGregor tap out to a fourth-round neck-crank submission, leading to the Irishman's second defeat in the UFC; his first being against Nate Diaz at UFC 196.

The heart of the matter

While speaking with MMA Betz, Audie Attar stated that the Irishman and his team is still going through the NSAC hearing and McGregor definitely isn't someone who is going to take a defeat kindly, therefore, 'The Notorious One' is looking to avenge his UFC 229 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov. (H/T: Metro)

‘We’re still going through the Nevada State Athletic Commission hearing [following the post-fight UFC 229 brawl]. That was postponed until January but we are confident in those results. ‘Everything is normal. Just keep it moving. Conor didn’t enjoy the loss and he’s looking to avenge that loss, but it is what it is. That’s kind of the attitude he has."

Currently, McGregor and his wife Dee Devlin are expecting another child and have recently launched the 'Proper 12' Irish Whiskey. Attar also noted that the Irishman has stepped back into the gym and is looking to make a comeback into the Octagon, as soon as possible.

"He has moved on with his life and he’s launched his Proper 12 whiskey, so he’s been busy with that, and he has a growing family. They are expecting another child soon. ‘And he’s really just focusing on getting back in the gym consistently so when he does make that step back into the Octagon, that he is ready to go and he’s at his best."

What's next?

Conor McGregor's future and his next opponent in the UFC is yet to be confirmed, however, the former two-division champion is certainly looking forward to yet another return to the cage, as soon as possible. Therefore, expect McGregor to be back into the Octagon by 2019.

