UFC lightweight contender and victim of Conor McGregor's disreputable UFC 223 bus attack, Michael Chiesa, has taken a go at the incident, once again. The 'Maverick' claims that McGregor's dolly attack on the bus was a publicity gig for his UFC 229 mega-fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov, for the UFC's lightweight championship.

Leading up to one of the biggest fights in combat sports history at UFC 229 between Khabib and McGregor, promotional activities for the event were full swing. However, an incident that seemed cruel in the eyes of most MMA fans and the general public, was seen as an outburst of clear intentions from the Irishman. Two fighters, Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg, suffered injuries from the broken glass of the bus at the Barclays Center, in New York.

Alongside Chiesa and Borg, present in the bus was UFC strawweight champion, Rose Namajunas, who went on to claim that she was deeply affected by the incident. According to sources, McGregor flew into the United States from Ireland on a private plane with an entourage of men, to inflict damage on one specific man. The target was Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was present in the bus at the time but was fortunate not to sustain injuries from the broken glass shards.

UFC lightweight fighter, Michael Chiesa, recently insisted that Conor McGregor's dolly attack was a publicity stunt carried, not only to boost up UFC 229 ticket sales but also to increase the popularity of his very own Whiskey brand, Proper No. Twelve. In Chiesa's words, his lawsuit read:

"By his own admission, McGregor engaged in the aforementioned conduct and acts with the premeditated intent and purpose of inflicting severe personal injuries and/or murdering Nurmagomedov, and sought to promote his brand and profit from his criminal activity."

Michael Chiesa's claims of Conor McGregor allegedly ruining his road to the lightweight title has however been shut down by the Irishman. McGregor admitted that Chiesa should not be allowed to sue for infliction of intentional emotional distress since he was not the intended target of the bus attack.

Conor McGregor is currently awaiting the full extent of his punishment in regards to his role in the post-fight melee at UFC 229. The Nevada State Athletic Commission is expected to address both Khabib and Conor, along with their legal teams, late January next year, until which the UFC's lightweight division could be in a fix.

