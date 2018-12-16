Conor McGregor News: 'Notorious One' talks about Jose Aldo fight's 'coffin nails'

What's the story?

Conor McGregor has had plenty of historic fights under his belt, but hardly any fight saw him come out of it stronger than when he faced Jose Aldo.

Conor McGregor recently reflected on his win over Aldo which had seen him win and unify the UFC Featherweight Title and how he had taken out Aldo in 13 seconds.

In case you didn't know...

When Conor McGregor and Jose Aldo met at UFC 194 three years ago, both fighters were unbeaten in the UFC. Neither fighter looked like they could be beaten, and had proven their credentials in the Octagon over and over. Since the fight, both fighters have suffered their share of losses, but when it comes to that particular bout, things had come out very differently for the two stars.

McGregor had been the Interim UFC Featherweight Champion heading into the fight against Aldo's Featherweight Title. Moments after entering the fight, in the very first round, McGregor sent Aldo crashing to the mat before knocking him out with hammer fists within 13 seconds.

The heart of the matter

Conor McGregor posted on Instagram recently talking about his fight win 3 years back against Jose Aldo.

He talked about how he was the one to unite the Featherweight Title 3 years ago. He then went on to say on the post that he had named the final blows nothing 'coffin nails'.

He then finished his post saying that he was going to be back in 2019.

What's next?

Conor McGregor is currently not in action as he is waiting to see how the Nevada Athletic Commission punishes him for his involvement in the post-fight UFC 229 brawl. However, if he is to be believed, fans can look forward to the Notorious One making his return to the Octagon in the coming year.

