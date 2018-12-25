Conor McGregor News: 'The Notorious One' claims he doesn't care about Proper 12 money

Conor McGregor

What's the story?

Prior to his UFC return on the 6th of October, former two-division UFC Champion, Conor McGregor released his infamous Proper 12 Irish Whiskey.

McGregor's popular Irish Whiskey has already broken several barriers and is quite possibly one of the finest drinks out there on the market, however, as per the Irishman's latest claims, he seemingly doesn't care about the money he makes via Proper 12.

In case you didn't know...

At UFC 229, McGregor made his UFC return in a highly awaited Lightweight title fight against current champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who pretty much dominated the Irishman from the get-go during their bout in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nurmagomedov dominated the fight right from the beginning and eventually made McGregor tap out to a fourth-round neck-crank submission, leading to the Irishman's second defeat in the UFC; his first being against Nate Diaz at UFC 196.

The heart of the matter

Conor has been pretty active on social media in recent months, both on Instagram and on Twitter.

Earlier this week, a fan pointed out on Twitter that if all of McGregor's followers on Instagram bought a bottle of Proper 12 then the former UFC Featherweight Champion could bag a total of £750 million.

However, according to McGregor himself, he doesn't care about the money that he earns from the sales of the whiskey, stating that he is "blessed beyond money".

Thank you but I don’t care about the money with this.

I already have it.

This creation lives on for me long after I am gone!

It is the 3rd time in my 30yrs on this earth that I have created something to live on!

My son.

My fighting legacy.

My whiskey.

Blessed beyond money. https://t.co/Bfho2vaY0u — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 23, 2018

What's next?

Conor McGregor's Octagon return is yet to be confirmed, however, a potential rematch against Khabib has been discussed by the UFC.

However, the likes of Dustin Poirier and Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone all want a piece of 'The Notorious One' and it'll be interesting to see who turns out to be McGregor's next opponent inside the Octagon.

