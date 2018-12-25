×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Conor McGregor News: 'The Notorious One' claims he doesn't care about Proper 12 money

Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
News
50   //    25 Dec 2018, 01:35 IST

Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

What's the story?

Prior to his UFC return on the 6th of October, former two-division UFC Champion, Conor McGregor released his infamous Proper 12 Irish Whiskey.

McGregor's popular Irish Whiskey has already broken several barriers and is quite possibly one of the finest drinks out there on the market, however, as per the Irishman's latest claims, he seemingly doesn't care about the money he makes via Proper 12.

In case you didn't know...

At UFC 229, McGregor made his UFC return in a highly awaited Lightweight title fight against current champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who pretty much dominated the Irishman from the get-go during their bout in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nurmagomedov dominated the fight right from the beginning and eventually made McGregor tap out to a fourth-round neck-crank submission, leading to the Irishman's second defeat in the UFC; his first being against Nate Diaz at UFC 196.

The heart of the matter

Conor has been pretty active on social media in recent months, both on Instagram and on Twitter.

Earlier this week, a fan pointed out on Twitter that if all of McGregor's followers on Instagram bought a bottle of Proper 12 then the former UFC Featherweight Champion could bag a total of £750 million.

However, according to McGregor himself, he doesn't care about the money that he earns from the sales of the whiskey, stating that he is "blessed beyond money".

What's next?

Conor McGregor's Octagon return is yet to be confirmed, however, a potential rematch against Khabib has been discussed by the UFC.

However, the likes of Dustin Poirier and Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone all want a piece of 'The Notorious One' and it'll be interesting to see who turns out to be McGregor's next opponent inside the Octagon.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UFC Conor McGregor
Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
UFC News: Conor McGregor offers Khabib a glass of his...
RELATED STORY
4 Opponents for 'Notorious' Conor McGregor after...
RELATED STORY
Conor McGregor News: 'Notorious One' talks about Jose...
RELATED STORY
Conor McGregor News: Coach John Kavanagh claims he hasn't...
RELATED STORY
Conor McGregor News: John Cavanagh says he would need...
RELATED STORY
Conor McGregor News: Al Iaquinta rants about 'infant'...
RELATED STORY
Dana White News: UFC President opens up about the one...
RELATED STORY
Conor McGregor News: Conor McGregor plans on making a big...
RELATED STORY
Conor McGregor News: Conor McGregor and Becky Lynch have...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone is keen on facing Conor...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us