Conor McGregor News: 'The Notorious One' looks back on his iconic win over Jose Aldo three years ago

McGregor dropping Aldo on the floor

What's the story?

Since his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, fight fans around the globe have been wondering what's next for former two-division UFC Champion, Conor McGregor.

Well, as far as McGregor is concerned, it definitely looks like the Irishman is determined to make a comeback next year inside the Octagon, well at least that's what he claimed on the three year anniversary of his 13-second win over Jose Aldo.

In case you didn't know...

At UFC 194, former Featherweight Champion, Jose Aldo defended his 145-pound championship against Irishman Conor McGregor, in what many fans believe is the biggest and most historic UFC bout in Featherweight history.

Aldo, who had been considered as the Featherweight King for several years and headed into UFC 194 with huge wins over the likes of Chad Mendes, Ricardo Lamas, and Frankie Edgar. However, McGregor, for one, entered the bout having beaten Chad Mendes at UFC 189 and capturing the UFC Interim Featherweight Championship in the process.

At UFC 194, 'The Notorious One' shocked the entire world when he knocked out Aldo within the first 13 seconds of the very first round to end the fight in spectacular fashion.

The heart of the matter

Conor McGregor might be coming off a huge loss against current Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov but make no mistake, the Irishman once dethroned the Featherweight Champion of the world within 13 seconds, proving his worth in spectacular style.

On December 13, 2015, McGregor stunned the entire world when he dropped Aldo within 13 seconds, thanks to a perfectly placed left-hand punch that caught Aldo on the jaw and ended his reign as the 145-pound champion.

On the eve of his three-year anniversary win over Aldo, McGregor went on to share a clip on Instagram of his win over the Brazilian and stated that three years ago to the day, the Irishman unified the 145-pound championship belts.

However, one other interesting thing that McGregor also stated in his caption is the fact that he is seemingly all set to make a grand return to the Octagon in 2019.

What's next?

As of right now, McGregor and Nurmagomedov are both likely to face suspensions for their post-fight brawl at UFC 229. A return to the Octagon is imminent for the two, as well as for Jose Aldo.

