Conor McGregor News: UFC superstar Conor McGregor announces retirement from MMA

What's the story?

The biggest news not just in the world of combat sports but in the world of sports in general just broke through today as the former two-division UFC world Champion and the biggest superstar of the sport of MMA, Conor McGregor has just announced his retirement from the sport of MMA. The Irish star issued a statement via Twitter recently wherein he has made an announcement that he his formally retiring from the sport of Mixed Martial Arts.

In case you didn't know...

In the last 6 years since Conor McGregor made his UFC debut, the Irishman has risen to transcend the sport and become the biggest superstars the sport of MMA and one of the biggest names in world sports today.

McGregor had a meteoric rise to the top of the UFC with his dominant and stellar performances coupled with his brash and charismatic personality. McGregor initially competed at the featherweight division where he dominated the division's finest and hold victories over the reigning Featherweight Champion Max Holloway and the current Lightweight title contender Dustin Poirier.

McGregor dethroned the long-reigning Featherweight champion Jose Aldo in stunning fashion when he knocked out Aldo in just 13 seconds to deliver the fastest finish in a UFC title fight, a record he holds till date.

McGregor then made his move up to the Lightweight division and dethroned the champion Eddie Alvarez to become the first ever UFC Champion to simultaneously hold belts in two weight classes. In addition to his title victories, McGregor also delivered one of the best fights in the UFC history and the event grossing the most PPV buys ever when he fought Nate Diaz at UFC 202.

Conor McGregor also famously fought the undefeated Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in the biggest boxing event in recent history. McGregor's last UFC appearance ended in a defeat at the hands of the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov when he was submitted in round 4 of their title fight.

The heart of the matter

Conor McGregor has issued a statement to the world and his fans via his official Twitter handle and announced his retirement from the sport of MMA. Speculations had been surfacing for some time regarding McGregor's retirement ever since his fight with Floyd Mayweather. McGregor recently also launched the brand of his Irish Whiskey 'Proper Twelve', an endeavour which is earning him millions of dollars. Read McGregor's tweet here below.

Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today.

I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition.

I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement.

Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 26, 2019

However, this is not the first time Conor McGregor has taken to Twitter to announce his retirement. McGregor has done the same previously in 2016 when he also announced his retirement from the sport but then, later on, continued to compete in the UFC. You can read McGregor's 2016 retirement tweet here below.

I have decided to retire young.

Thanks for the cheese.

Catch ya's later. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 19, 2016

The circumstances surrounding Conor McGregor's career and his retirement announcement have changed remarkably since 2016. McGregor has risen to become a global phenom and one of the wealthiest sportspersons in the world today. McGregor has also entered into the liquor business and launched his brand of whiskey and has also engaged in numerous other businesses making him a global superstar and a multi-millionaire.

What's next?

Only time will tell if Conor McGregor goes through with his 'retirement' announcement that he made today, but what is certain that it is now more probable than ever that the Irish superstar might actually consider retirement from the sport.

McGregor has been one of the most dominant and decorated Champions in the history of the sport and it would make sense for him to retire at this moment and keep his legacy intact and continue to focus on other businesses.

McGregor has also mentioned intentions to be a part of the UFC promotion and holding a share in the company and it is possible that this can be the start of McGregor's career as a promoter rather than a fighter.

As a tribute to McGregor's storied UFC career, he is a look at his career highlights.

