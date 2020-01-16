Conor McGregor open to the idea of Featherweight return and Jose Aldo rematch

UFC 194: Aldo vs. McGregor

Conor McGregor had a heated rivalry with Jose Aldo in what turned out to be his big breakout fight. He ended Aldo's legendary streak in just 13-seconds to become the UFC Featherweight Champion of the world.

Their heat has died down in the last four years and McGregor was one of the few who supported Jose Aldo in his move down to Bantamweight. When many, including Ariel Helwani, questioned Aldo's decision - McGregor insisted that it was the right move and that he would do it well.

Though he wasn't successful in his Bantamweight debut against fellow-Brazilian Marlon Moraes, many believe that he should have gotten the victory on the judges' scorecards. When talking to the media (H/T MMA Fighting), McGregor praised Aldo for the work he put into making the Bantamweight move.

“I don’t know. I’m in a great spot not having to cut weight right now,” McGregor said with a laugh when speaking to meda). “It’s easy for me to say oh yeah, I’ll do it but cutting weight, it’s tough. Like I said, that’s why I had immense respect for Jose [Aldo]. I knew the media was saying he’s cutting too much weight, and this that and the other, but I knew by his physique and his body that he put immense work into that.

Regarding a potential rematch, he said: “You never know. Aldo’s coming back at me. Maybe, if he wants it.”

McGregor believes that Aldo was the better fighter at UFC 245 and should have gotten the nod from the judges.

“I think once [Marlon] switched on with that high kick, it was a comfortable enough fight. I think he switched off at moments that made it close. But, I think Aldo was the better fighter. He should have probably won the bout. I wish Jose well. You never know. Maybe down the line.”

It's nice to see that McGregor didn't rule out a potential rematch down the line. Though we don't expect it to happen, it's good to see the Irishman keeping it open-ended. Many believe that his resurgence could begin as the motivation he's been showing is of a different kind than the one that made him the global megastar that he has become.

Hopefully, this is the start of another special run and we can see McGregor fight more frequently again. Will he be able to put away Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone at UFC 246?