Conor McGregor opens up about life after his fight career

McGregor v Cerrone

Conor McGregor is undoubtedly the biggest star in MMA history and remains UFC's biggest box office draw. His trash talk and ability to back it up saw him become a two-weight class World Champion, the first Double-Champion in UFC history and landed him a rumored $100 million boxing match against Floyd "Money' Mayweather.

He's the definition of making a fortune from MMA and he's made it big in the whiskey business as well, with his Proper Twelve seeing almost instant commercial success.

The Notorious One opened up about life after his fight career in The Mac Life, (H/T LowKickMMA.com):

“Athletic life is short right? As cruel as it sounds no-one really cares about the athlete post-career. I mean it’s as simple as that and that’s not just fighting it’s in any sport. So, I have studied many athletes’ careers both in combat sport and in professional sport and just analyzed it. I saw the do’s and the don’t and things that can create an afterlife in the game. For, me I’ve just gone down things I’m passionate about. I went down the fight game because I’m passionate about it – I wouldn’t have reached the levels I’ve reached in the fight game without having passion for it. And the whiskey game, the fashion game you know.”

The reality is that McGregor doesn't need to fight if he doesn't want to. His current "fight season" is due to reinvigorated motivation and passion and it's going to be interesting to see how it plays out. Ultimately, it's unlikely that we'll see too many fights from the former Featherweight and Lightweight Champion.