Conor McGregor pays tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant after his shocking death

Conor McGregor at the Grammys (Image Courtesy: Fox News)

This past Sunday, the world was left stunned with the sudden demise of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who, unfortunately, passed away in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Several notable names from the MMA world have come together to pay tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers legend and among those is former two-division UFC World Champion, Conor McGregor.

Fresh off his 40-second win over Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246, McGregor attended the recently concluded Grammy Awards ceremony during which he spoke on the death of Bryant.

“It’s very sad news. I hope today, and I know today is going be a celebration. We’re going to pick up and begin to celebrate this great man and the legacy he left behind.”

“I’m excited to see what the Grammys [has] in store. I know they’re going to build the energy up because this man has left a phenomenal legacy."- said McGregor.

What's next for Conor McGregor?

As of now, it still remains unknown what the UFC has in store for Conor McGregor, however, expect the Irishman to make his return to the Octagon once again in 2020.

As for the shocking demise of Kobe Bryant, we at Sportskeeda would like to join Conor McGregor and the rest of the MMA world and send our condolences to Bryant's family and the victims who lost their lives in the tragic accident.