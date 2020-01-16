Conor McGregor predicts a KO win against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246

UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy

The world witnessed a different side of Conor McGregor in the press conference for UFC 246. McGregor showed up on time, didn't trash talk to try and get inside the head of his opponent Donald Cerrone and most importantly, showed his opponent some respect which was missing last time around.

While this may be signs of a seasoned veteran in the fight game, some may argue that the fire inside the Irishman has died down and the former 'champ champ' has mellowed down but make no mistake, he is still every bit the ruthless animal he used to be inside the Octagon and if we are to believe the man himself, it will show when he steps inside the cage against Cerrone on Saturday.

Speaking at the press-conference inside The Palms Casino & Resort in Las Vegas, McGregor was beaming with confidence as he said he can read 'Cowboy' like 'a children's book'. (h/t MMA Junkie)

“I can read Donald. I like him and all, he’s a good guy, but I can read Donald like a children’s book if we’re being honest. He’s a good fighter, he’s got some good tricks up his sleeve. I know the tricks he has, I know what he’s planning and what he hopes to achieve, but we’re well prepared, and we’ll see on the night. It’s going to be a good night.”

McGregor is all set to put up a grand show on Saturday and mark his arrival once again. The 'Mystic Mac' has also predicted the outcome of his fight against Cerrone.

“A full prepared, fully committed Conor McGregor – there’s no one that can touch me. I’m great at this game. I made this game what it is. I’ll remind the world Jan. 18. He has my respect. Although there will be blood spilled, it will not be bad blood. The ‘Mystic Mac’ prediction will be a KO.”