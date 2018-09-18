UFC News: Conor McGregor presents his superfan a bottle of his newly launched Whiskey

Robbie Fox with the Champ Champ.

What’s the story?

Conor McGregor's renowned superfan, Robbie Barstool is back again in the limelight after the 'Champ Champ' presented him with a bottle of Irish Whiskey.

In case you didn't know...

Eire Born Spirits today announced the launch of the Irish MMA sensation Conor McGregors Whiskey brand-Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey. McGregor is the founder, chairman and majority owner of the company. The name of Proper No. Twelve, McGregory explained, has significance to his upbringing. He grew up on the streets of Dublin 12, where he learned the values of loyalty and hard work.

McGregor developed the brand under the project name “Notorious” through which came the foundation of what was to eventually become Proper No. Twelve. For this spirit, McGregor turned to the world’s oldest whiskey distillery -- located in Ireland -- with a proven history of quality whiskey making.

The heart of the matter

Conor McGregor is free from all charges and is all set to face Khabib Nurmagomedov. But even during his busy training schedule, he found time to present his superfan with a bottle of his newly launched whiskey - Proper No. Twelve.

It all began during Conor's trial in NYC, Robbie remained outside the courtroom holding cards and was addressing the media. He stated the judicial system was wasting McGregor's time as he is innocent. He further said that Khabib has made a bad decision by choosing to fight Conor and will get knocked out in the first round.

The 'Notorious' Conor McGregor is a man of principles, and he keeps a high level of camaraderie with men loyal to him. Robbie is one such fan who has been a vehement disciple of Conor McGregor. The kid was so loyal that he believed McGregor should not be punished as he never had any intention to hurt. He even held cards which stated the dolly had slid from McGregor's hand and he never threw it intentionally.

So proud of you Champ. Thank you for the bottle. I appreciate it tremendously. 👊🏻🇮🇪🥃 pic.twitter.com/9elgmvfvQK — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) September 17, 2018

What's next?

Conor McGregor will face Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC Lightweight title during UFC 229 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 6th.