Conor McGregor responds to allegations of sexual assault ahead of UFC 246

Conor McGregor

Ahead of his return to the cage on Saturday, Conor McGregor firmly denied the accusations of sexual assault against him.

However, he also refused to make further comments on the situation. In an interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, he made his approach towards the allegations quite clear and spoke about the frame of mind he is currently in.

Conor McGregor: Time will tell all

In March last year, McGregor's name came up in a report on The New York Times which said he was under investigation in his home country Ireland for sexual assault charges. In October, a report of a second allegation surfaced - this time from a different accuser.

Owing to Irish laws which forbade the media to reveal names of the accused in sexual crimes, McGregor's name first came to light in US-based publishing.

In the interview, when asked to comment about the same, McGregor said he could not.

"Look, just no. I can't say anything about this. It just has to take place."

Answering if it bothers him, the Irishman turned the question back at the host, and also emphasized on the importance of 'time and patience' in such situations.

"Would it bother you (to be accused)? There you go. Time. Patience. Patience is a skill we must master. Patience is the most difficult skill to master, and I’m working hard to master it. So time will show all. That’s it."

He went on to say that his entire concentration is on winning the belt now, and for those wishing him ill, he only has prayers to offer. He also denied the allegations with confidence, but only time will reveal the truth, said the former dual Champion.

"Right now, I’m focused on the belt – focused on positivity and good thoughts. And I will say a prayer for those trying to bring harm to me with these type of things. Yes, of course (I deny them). Of course. Time, please. Time will reveal all. Time will tell all. That’s it."

Conor McGregor goes up against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 on January 18 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.