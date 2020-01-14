Conor McGregor reveals Manny Pacquiao title fight being considered before UFC 246

Conor McGregor

This weekend, Conor McGregor is heading into UFC 246, in what might be the most critical fight of his career to date. While it has often been said that Conor McGregor's fight with 'Cowboy' Cerrone was chosen to ensure that he wins and gets a head start in his return to the UFC, that is not something that is guaranteed.

Prior to his return, he sat down in a heart-to-heart interview with Ariel Helwani. He talked about the possibility of a fight with Manny Pacquiao in a boxing match.

Helwani talked about the fight and McGregor made a surprising revelation that there had been efforts for a long time to fight Pacquiao.

"There's been talks with Manny for years... There was an offer made on that, yeah. Not yet, not yet!"

McGregor said that he wanted to get a boxing world title. When Helwani suggested that would mean that McGregor would be fighting in a lot of boxing matches, McGregor laughed and said that was not the case, meaning that a prospective boxing title match between himself and Pacquiao might be something that is being negotiated.

It should be noted that McGregor said that they were trying to sign Pacquiao in the beginning and seemed hesitant and did not really give a clear picture of what was going on.

While this is pure speculation, with Zuffa Boxing being built by Dana White, there could be something interesting in the near future with regards to Pacquiao and McGregor's prospective fight.