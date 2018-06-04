Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
MMA News: Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh beat up comedian on stage

The video surfaced online clearly seems like an act but the parties in it contend that it was not staged.

ANAND THUMBAYIL
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News 04 Jun 2018, 12:53 IST
40


UFC 194: Jose Aldo v Conor McGregor
Win Or Learn

What's the story?

A video has surfaced online showing Conor McGregor's head coach John Kavanagh knocking down the stand up comedian Adam Hills at Cats Laughs Comedy Festival in Ireland.

The video shows Kavanagh dropping Hills with a powerful body shot and later picking up the comics prosthetic leg and beating him, which raised serious questions regarding the veracity of his actions.

In case you didn't know...

John Kavanagh is the founder and head coach of Irish MMA gym Straight Blast Gym Ireland and the head coach of Conor McGregor at SBG Ireland.

Kavanagh is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner and former professional mixed martial artist. He was very instrumental in making Conor a well-rounded and successful combatant. He is regarded as one of the best coaches in the business and is highly respected in the combat sports world.

The heart of the matter

In the video, Adam Hills asks Kavanagh what he does for a living, to which he replies that he's Conor McGregor's coach.

Hills later challenges Kavanagh to come up and prove that he is the Irish legends coach. To which Kavanagh responded by throwing a heavy body shot at him and following it by picking up his prosthetic leg and pounding him on the ground.

Kavanagh, who generally maintains a stoic persona indulging in such ruthless behaviour naturally made the internet question the veracity of the incident and also angered a few viewers online.

The plot was later carried to the internet where both the parties vindicated themselves with their own perceptions of the situation.

The Internet soon got convinced that it was all staged but both Kavanagh and Hills still maintained their character.

The tension was brought down and more clarity to the situation was delivered after Hills tweet emerged stating how he respected the coach which also hinted that it was all staged.

What's next?

Coach Kavanagh has tweeted a picture of him and Hills on his official twitter with a caption stating that they have made up after the fight.

It is clear now that the entire incident was a plot and both the parties were simply executing their respective roles in it.

Conor McGregor John Kavanagh Comic
