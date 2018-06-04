MMA News: Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh beat up comedian on stage

The video surfaced online clearly seems like an act but the parties in it contend that it was not staged.

Win Or Learn

A video has surfaced online showing Conor McGregor's head coach John Kavanagh knocking down the stand up comedian Adam Hills at Cats Laughs Comedy Festival in Ireland.

The video shows Kavanagh dropping Hills with a powerful body shot and later picking up the comics prosthetic leg and beating him, which raised serious questions regarding the veracity of his actions.

John Kavanagh is the founder and head coach of Irish MMA gym Straight Blast Gym Ireland and the head coach of Conor McGregor at SBG Ireland.

Kavanagh is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner and former professional mixed martial artist. He was very instrumental in making Conor a well-rounded and successful combatant. He is regarded as one of the best coaches in the business and is highly respected in the combat sports world.

In the video, Adam Hills asks Kavanagh what he does for a living, to which he replies that he's Conor McGregor's coach.

Hills later challenges Kavanagh to come up and prove that he is the Irish legends coach. To which Kavanagh responded by throwing a heavy body shot at him and following it by picking up his prosthetic leg and pounding him on the ground.

Kavanagh, who generally maintains a stoic persona indulging in such ruthless behaviour naturally made the internet question the veracity of the incident and also angered a few viewers online.

Genuinely sore from a @John_Kavanagh punch on stage tonight. I may have been out of line but there was no need for his reaction. #canttakeajoke — Adam Hills (@adamhillscomedy) June 3, 2018

The plot was later carried to the internet where both the parties vindicated themselves with their own perceptions of the situation.

Times we live in no doubt videos going up. What you won't see is the lead up and him in my face for half an hour. Probably shouldn't have done it but most don't experience this type of aggression on a daily experience. — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) June 3, 2018

The Internet soon got convinced that it was all staged but both Kavanagh and Hills still maintained their character.

Mess with the bull, get the horns 🐃 — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) June 3, 2018

The tension was brought down and more clarity to the situation was delivered after Hills tweet emerged stating how he respected the coach which also hinted that it was all staged.

I can’t stay mad at you 😊 https://t.co/TU6nFv53ht — Adam Hills (@adamhillscomedy) June 3, 2018

Coach Kavanagh has tweeted a picture of him and Hills on his official twitter with a caption stating that they have made up after the fight.

It is clear now that the entire incident was a plot and both the parties were simply executing their respective roles in it.