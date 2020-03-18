Conor McGregor's coach reveals targeted UFC return date

His coach stated that Conor McGregor's return will bring UFC 'back to life.'

The Irishman could go up against a proven knockout artist.

McGregor v Cerrone

Conor McGregor kicked off the year with a picture-perfect UFC return. The Notorious knocked out Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 with a clinical striking performance and the fans have since been waiting to know his next move.

The former UFC Double Champion plans to fight thrice this year, which could culminate in a potential Lightweight title shot.

McGregor's coach Owen Roddy revealed to Ariel Helwani on Instagram live told that he expects the Irishman to fight on July 11th.

The UFC has postponed the upcoming three events due to the coronavirus pandemic and the statuses of the other future shows are also up in the air.

Roddy believes that McGregor's possible comeback in July should get the UFC back to life.

“Yeah, most definitely. That’s the plan hopefully. Bring the UFC back to life as well with all these shows being canceled and stuff like that. I think a fight on July 11 would bring the UFC back to life and get everybody back on track. My fingers are crossed and I’m sure the rest of the world fingers are crossed for that fight.” H/t Credit: BJPenn.com

"I think a fight on July 11 would bring the UFC back to life and get everybody back on track."@coachowenroddy says the plan is for @TheNotoriousMMA to fight this summer and mentions Justin Gaethje as an exciting opponent (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/0KJxMHNJJD — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 17, 2020

When asked about a McGregor's next opponent, Owen said that MacGregor is prepared to take on any fighter - however, he did also specifically mention Justin Gaethje.

'The Highlight' has been taking shots at MacGregor for the past few months and there have been talks regarding a potential Octagon showdown between the two standup artists.

Advertisement

Would you like to see Gaethje vs. McGregor happen at UFC 252 on July 11th?