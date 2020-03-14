Conor McGregor's Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey to donate $1.3 million dollars to first responders globally

Conor McGregor

Fomer UFC lightweight champion, Conor McGregor is known to be a jack of all trades; apart from being a multiple time World Champion in MMA, he is also a father, philanthropist and entrepreneur, being the Founder and Chairman to his name with the Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey brand, owned by his company Eire Born Spirits.

One of the most recognized and highest paid athletes in the world, McGregor is a household name around the globe, thanks to his charismatic persona and outspoken personality coupled with his exploits inside the Octagon. What many don't know however, is the fact that the Irishman also has a heart of gold.

Eire Born Spirits, the parent company of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey, and the founding team of multiple weight MMA champion Conor McGregor, Audie Attar and business entrepreneur Ken Austin have announced that Proper No. Twelve will be donating $1.3 million dollars to first responder organizations around the world.

McGregor made this pledge during Proper No. Twelve’s launch in late 2018, saying that the whiskey company would donate $5 for every case of Proper No. Twelve sold until donations reached $1 million annually to first responder organizations around the world. Now, thanks to the love people have shown for the brand, Proper No. Twelve has become a consumer favorite, setting sales records for the industry. Proper No, having sold approximately 200,000 9-liter cases in America and, based on the $5 per case donation the company will donate $1 million dollars in the United States.

The company proudly announced it has selected the New York-headquartered Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation to receive this $1 million donation for the United States, which will go towards paying off the mortgages for families of law enforcement officers and firefighters across the country, who were killed in the line of duty and left behind young children. Additional donations will be announced in March and April for first responder organizations in Ireland, Canada, the UK, Australia, Russia, Poland and South Africa.

Speaking about the noble deed, Conor McGregor stated, “I am so grateful to the hardworking team at Proper No. Twelve, our distributors, retailers and pub owners along with the millions of whiskey fans that have embraced the brand generating record sales. These sales enable us to make our first significant donation to such deserving families. First responders around the world are the true-life heroes."

"They are the ones running into emergency situations. This has been a dream of ours since we started the business. Ken, Audie and I had bold ideas for the brand, and sales have surpassed all of our projections! We are so proud to partner with the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation to honour these proper heroes. The foundation’s goal is to ensure stability and security for these families facing sudden tragic loss. I hope to inspire my fans and all Proper Twelve drinkers to join me and support this worthwhile cause.”