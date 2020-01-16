Conor McGregor says he never spoke with Tyson Fury, calls the latter "a madman"

Conor McGregor (Image Courtesy: MMA Junkie)

Conor McGregor is set to make his return to the Octagon this weekend and in the lead-up to his return fight against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone, the former two-division UFC World Champion has claimed that he never spoke to Tyson Fury his entire life, despite the latter claiming that he and McGregor have seemingly agreed to train with each other.

McGregor claims that he and Fury never spoke to each other

In a previous interview with Sky Sports, Boxing sensation and WWE superstar, Tyson Fury claimed that he has been in touch with former UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor, as the former has been preparing for his debut in the world of Mixed Martial Arts.

However, while speaking to BT Sport on Tuesday, McGregor completely denied him and Fury being in touch and 'The Notorious One' also claimed that never in his life did he speak with the Heavyweight boxing superstar. (H/T: MMA Junkie)

“Tyson keeps saying me and him spoke, and I said I’d train him. I never spoke to Tyson in my life, so I don’t know why he’s saying that. Tyson’s a good man. I like Tyson. He’s a great boxer, a phenomenal boxer, probably the best natural boxer in the heavyweight division at this time."

UFC 246 - The return of Conor McGregor

At this weekend's UFC 246 pay-per-view, Conor McGregor will be making his return to the Octagon, as he gets set for a showdown against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone. Tyson Fury, on the other hand, will be engaged in a rematch against Deontay Wilder.