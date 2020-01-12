Conor McGregor says he would beat Donald Cerrone at any weight class even if he had the flu

Conor McGregor (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Ahead of the highly-anticipated UFC 246 pay-per-view, Conor McGregor sat down for an interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani and during the conversation, 'The Notorious One' made a bold claim by stating that he would beat Donald Cerrone at any weight class, even if he had the flu.

UFC 246- Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone

In the first UFC pay-per-view of the year, Conor McGregor will make his return to the Octagon for the first time since he suffered a gruesome loss against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 back in 2018.

For his return fight, McGregor will be facing Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone, who is currently on the back of a first-round knockout loss to Justin Gaethje from UFC on ESPN+ 16 in a fight that took place back in September of 2019.

McGregor says he would beat Cerrone at any weight class

While speaking to ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Conor McGregor explained his decision to move back up to the UFC Welterweight Division and taking up a fight against Donald Cerrone, instead of fighting him in the Lightweight Division.

The former UFC Lightweight Champion added that he feels Ceronne is more of a 170-pound fighter and doesn't look good at 155.

"I know I could have, I just don't think he looks well at 155...he's a 170 fighter."

"I'd beat [Cerrone] at any weight... I'd beat him if I had the flu."@TheNotoriousMMA explains why his 2020 season begins by fighting Cowboy at welterweight (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/ntFEC8ZFDR — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 11, 2020

When is UFC 246?

UFC 246 is set to take place on the 18th of January, 2020 and will be headlined by the returning Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone in a Welterweight bout.