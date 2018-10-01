UFC News: Conor McGregor says UFC media obligations made him fall out love with MMA.

Andrew McGahon with the 'Notorious' one

What's the story?

The 'Notorious' Conor McGregor revealed to Andrew McGahon of TheMacLife.com in Las Vegas that the UFC's strict pre-fight media obligations had made him fall out of love with the sport of mixed martial arts.

In case you didn't know...

Conor McGregor and his rival Khabib Nurmagomedov had recently addressed the media together for the first time before UFC 229 in Radio City Music Hall, New York. The UFC Boss announced after the presser that McGregor has signed a new six-fight deal with the UFC. He stated that the deal could make McGregor the most money in the sport, especially given his pay-per-view appeal.

The Irishman and his squad are literally in a war situation with the Dagestani fighting squad lead by Khabib. McGregor and his teammates had trespassed into Barclays to retaliate against the Dagestani after he assaulted Artem Lobov.

They will face each other on October 6, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This fight will go into history as the biggest grudge match in combat sports, and will most likely be the biggest MMA event of all time.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to his company reporter Andrew McGahon, the 'Notorious' revealed that the intense weight cutting and the UFC's strict media obligations are what he hates most about the sort and both these miseries come at the same time. He added that these are not enjoyable at all and is the most horrible aspects of the game.

This was one of the best Conor McGregor interviews in a long long time and he addressed many questions regarding his UFC return and fighting future.

What's next?

Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the UFC Octagon on October 6 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This will be Khabib's first title defense since beating Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 and becoming the UFC Lightweight Champion.

Who do you think will win, McGregor or Khabib? Have your say in the comments.