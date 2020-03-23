Conor McGregor sends prayers for Italy and its people during coronavirus lockdown

Conor McGregor continues to put out hopeful posts amidst the coronavirus crisis

'The Notorious One' is keeping Italy in his prayers as the death toll jumps up every day

Conor McGregor

Prayers are pouring in from all corners of the world with everyone witnessing the worst pandemic of our time unfolding right in front of our eyes.

Celebrities have come together in this time of the coronavirus crisis to send out words of hope using their social media accounts. UFC superstar Conor McGregor has also joined this list and his latest is a thoughtful post on Italy and the current situation of the country.

Conor McGregor: Lord Jesus please save Italy

As the country worst hit by the coronavirus outbreak in the last few months, Italy became the first place to impose a nationwide lockdown ever since the days of World War II. A few days ago, Italy surpassed China in the number of total deaths due to the Covid-19 virus, with a total of more than 3,500. Italy has also seen the highest number o single-day deaths as the country prepares to go into five weeks of complete lockdown.

Despite strict lockdown restrictions, the number of infected people has kept on rising in the country. Keeping the beautiful country in mind, McGregor posted a picture on Instagram where he prayed for Italy and its people.

"I cannot get Italy out of my thoughts. Praying daily for this great nation that brought the world such amazing things... ‪Lord Jesus please save Italy and it’s people today and everyday here forward."

Take a look at the post below:

This is not the first time McGregor has taken to social media and posted something related to the crisis due to the Covid-19 outbreak. He has regularly posted on social media, urging his fans to stay informed at this critical hour and to be safe. On St. Patrick's Day, he requested his followers in Ireland to remain indoors. "Stay vigilant with our quarantine efforts, Team Ireland!" he said.

McGregor is rumored to be fighting Justin Gaethje next, but nothing can be said with certainty as long as the cloud of coronavirus is looming over us.