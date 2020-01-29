Conor McGregor seriously considering another boxing bout, says manager Audie Attar

UFC 246 McGregor v Cowboy: Weigh-Ins

Conor McGregor's tryst with boxing quite literally changed his life. He was propelled from a UFC superstar to one of the most globally renowned athletes, a household name and a sporting icon. McGregor broke the barriers when he transcended from MMA to boxing in a super fight against Floyd Mayweather that drew the attention of the whole world.

The Irishman made a fortune out of that fight and now that McGregor is back in action inside the Octagon, having recently finished Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246, one would imagine it was a one-off affair, but his manager Audie Attar believes otherwise. Speaking to MMA Fighting, Attar said that 'The Notorious One' is serious about competing in boxing bouts in future and believes we can see him inside the ring soon.

“He’s serious about boxing. He said it. That’s something that I can tell you, if he says something he has interest in, it’s likely going to happen. We definitely monitor everything. We monitor not only fan engagement and interest from the public, but then you look at who’s out there talking what. Because it could be where we have a few different options to weigh and decide on."

" At the end of the day, I saw Floyd, I saw Manny and now Bob Arum, who at one point said, ‘It’s not a smart idea to crossover.’ He’s a believer now as well.”

McGregor promised to fight thrice in 2020 and Attar believes that this is definitely going to be a busy year for the charismatic Irishman and he will be looking to compete in both MMA and boxing this year and beyond.