Conor McGregor talks about rematch with Floyd Mayweather
Jan 14, 2020 IST
Conor McGregor sat down with Ariel Helwani recently for a heart-to-heart interview ahead of his upcoming fight against 'Cowboy' Cerrone where he also talked about several other things as well, including a prospective rematch with Floyd 'Money' Mayweather.
"I'd like to rematch Floyd."
Conor McGregor said that the only reason that he had lost the bout was that he had prepared for a back-foot fight, and in the beginning, he was picking apart Mayweather. However, when Floyd started pushing, it caught him by surprise. He said that he is ready for a rematch when it happens.
"He's not going to do a Mixed Martial Arts bout like he said. It was supposed to be me boxing and then it would be a Mixed Martial Arts bout. That was what was said and that was out of his mouth as well. It was not written, but it was a verbal agreement."
McGregor said that he had not broached the subject with Floyd Mayweather yet, but seemed confident that there is a definite possibility of a rematch happening at some point in the future.
Given that McGregor had an impressive outing the first time, a second bout with Floyd Mayweather would definitely be something that catches the interest of a lot of fans.