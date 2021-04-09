Did Conor McGregor get new teeth?

Yes. According to Conor McGregor’s recent social media posts, it would appear that McGregor has indeed got new teeth.

Conor McGregor was recently involved in a back-and-forth fight against longtime rival Dustin Poirier. McGregor and Poirier squared off in their rematch at UFC 257 in January 2021.

In round two of the thrilling lightweight matchup, Conor McGregor ended up getting stopped by Dustin Poirier. McGregor lost the fight via second-round TKO, marking the very first time The Notorious One had suffered a KO/TKO defeat in his professional MMA career.

Needless to say, the grueling fight left both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier having to deal with the bodily wear and tear in its aftermath.

Conor McGregor gets new teeth ahead of UFC 264 Dustin Poirier trilogy fight

Conor McGregor has taken to his official social media accounts and posted about making his smile match his bank account. In other words, McGregor has suggested that he’s gotten a dental procedure done.

The procedure is believed to have been both medically and cosmetically beneficial. Not only does McGregor have all his teeth present, but he also appears to have whitened and cleaned them to improve their look and his overall appearance.

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion took to his official Instagram account to post a video of himself grinning and showing off his new teeth. McGregor’s statement that was attached to the Instagram post read as follows:

“Hey guys, I decided to match my smile to my bank account. See yous in July”

Additionally, Conor McGregor posted yet another video on Instagram wherein he’s smiling, laughing, and showing off his teeth. The caption attached to the post read:

“Muhahaha”

Hey guys I decided to match my smile to my bank account. See ya’s in July. pic.twitter.com/Wuobhxi9Od — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 7, 2021

The first fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier had a notable tooth-related incident

Conor McGregor seems to have healed from whatever damage he’d taken to his teeth in the rematch against Dustin Poirier.

Intriguingly, their first fight, too, saw Conor McGregor take damage to his teeth. This fight transpired at UFC 178 (September 2014), was contested at featherweight and witnessed McGregor defeat Poirier via first-round TKO.

While Conor McGregor won the first fight dominantly, he didn’t escape unscathed. Dustin Poirier's left hook dislodged one of McGregor’s lower teeth and broke the tooth in half.

Conor McGregor checked the damage done to his lower teeth by looking at himself on the big screen from inside the octagon immediately after his win over Poirier.

Presently, Conor McGregor is set to face Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight at UFC 264 on July 10th, 2021.