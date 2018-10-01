UFC News: Conor McGregor willing to spearhead the push for a new 165 lbs division

Should 'The Notorious One' push for more weight divisions in UFC?

What's the story?

The 'Notorious' Conor McGregor revealed to Andrew McGahon of TheMacLife.com in Las Vegas that weight cutting is a major problem in the sport and he is willing to push for a new 165lb division.

In case you didn't know...

Conor McGregor and his rival Khabib Nurmagomedov had recently addressed the media together for the first time before UFC 229 in Radio City Music Hall, New York. The UFC Boss announced after the presser that McGregor has signed a new six-fight deal with the UFC. He stated that the deal could make McGregor the most money in the sport, especially given his pay-per-view appeal.

The Irishman and his squad are literally in a war situation with the Dagestani fighting squad lead by Khabib. McGregor and his teammates had trespassed into Barclays to retaliate against the Dagestani after he assaulted Artem Lobov.

They will face each other on October 6, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This fight will go into history as the biggest grudge match in combat sports, and will most likely be the biggest MMA event of all time.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to his company reporter Andrew McGahon, the 'Notorious' stated that weight cutting is one of the worst aspects of MMA and he is willing to spearhead a moment to push for more weight divisions including the controversial 165lb division. He added that the UFC should be on top of the 'weight cut game' like how boxing has different weight divisions for every three pounds.

Conor said that he believes this is the only solution to ensure fighters safety. He further added that he's keeping an eye out on Diaz v Poirier and has heard the rumors of GSP test cutting to 155. This was one of the best Conor McGregor interviews in a long long time and he addressed many questions pertaining to his UFC return and fighting future.

Conor also went on to mention how he is back in the UFC for the love of the sport and how he's hungry to compete again.

What's next?

Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the UFC Octagon on October 6 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This will be Khabib's first title defense since beating Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 and becoming the UFC Lightweight Champion.

Should McGregor push for more weight divisions in UFC? Have your say in the comments.