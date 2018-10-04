UFC News: Conor McGregor Jr. steals the show at UFC 229 Open Workout

The Boss Baby.

What's the story?

The Boss Baby, Conor McGregor Jr. is back again on the trends list after his spectacular display of the newly procured walking skills during the UFC 229 open workouts on Wednesday in Las Vegas

McGregor Jr was spotted on the matted floor while his daddy was addressing the Irish fans after showing off some great moves ahead of the headline fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov during UFC 229.

McGregor Junior putting on a show at the workout! 🤣😂 #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/Ie0cvNZf1s — Submission Radio (@SubmissionRadio) October 4, 2018

In case you didn't know...

Conor McGregor has been in a relationship with his girlfriend Dee Devlin since 2008, and their first child, Conor Jack McGregor Jr., was born on 5 May 2017. McGregor's dad Tony McGregor revealed on ESPN's Helwani show that Conor's second child is due in early January next year. He added that McGregor will be absent from competition after the Khabib fight regardless of the results due to the birth of the second child.

Conor McGregor and his rival Khabib Nurmagomedov will face each other on October 6, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Irishman and his squad are literally in a war situation with the Dagestani fighting squad led by Khabib. This fight will go down in history as the biggest grudge match in combat sports.

The heart of the matter

Conor McGregor isn't the only man in the house who enjoys the limelight. The 'Notorious' Conor McGregor's two-year-old son seems to really enjoy the Irish supporters who were present to watch his daddy show off some moves during the UFC 229 open workouts on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

'Notorious Junior' even took a stroll over the matted floor where before being secure into safe hands by his babysitter. McGregor told an interviewer that his son is really passionate about fighting and fast cars. He added that it's up to him to decide which sport is to be taken.

What's next?

Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the UFC Octagon on October 6 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be Khabib's first title defense since beating Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 and becoming the UFC Lightweight Champion.