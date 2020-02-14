Corey Anderson solely focused on beating Jan Blachowicz; not concerned about Jon Jones' presence during his fight

There are rumors that UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will be present at Octagon side when Corey Anderson fights Jan Blachowicz in the main event of UFC on ESPN+ 25 at Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho this Saturday.

Anderson though, isn't fazed by the presence of Jones and he is solely focused on the job at hand, which is to beat Blachowicz in the rematch. In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Anderson said that he isn't looking past Saturday because he doesn't want the unnecessary pressure of looking ahead at a title shot just yet.

“At this point in my career, every fight is just another fight. Once we sign a contract, we’re worried about that opponent and that opponent only. We’re going to go out there and do the best we can to dominate that fight. I’m worried about Saturday right now. I just have to worry about Jan Blachowicz.”

Anderson addressed Jones' possible presence during his fight and said that doesn't worry him at all.

“I’m not going to try to do anything but be me. Hopefully he’s got good seats, and he sees a great show.”

Anderson got the better of Blachowicz when the pair fought each other at UFC 191 and he believes that both him and his opponent have only gotten better since then.

“A lot of people don’t realize when we fought then, that was only a year-and-a-half of me fighting period. That was my third fight in the UFC, and I was 5-1. Now I’m 14-4. Preparing back then, I was fighting for a whole other fighter. I’m preparing for someone I’ve never seen. Five years later? That’s half a decade. So, to me, it’s a whole new person. It’s a whole new perspective. His mindset is different.”