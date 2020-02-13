Cory Sandhagen reveals 3 potential opponents after missing out on Frankie Edgar fight

UFC Fight Night Cejudo v Dillashaw

Cory Sandhagen has only been with the UFC for a little over a year, yet he finds himself in a prime position in the Bantamweight division as he's ranked #4. He was supposed to face Frankie Edgar in the co-headliner of UFC Raleigh, but Edgar took a short-notice fight against The 'Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung at UFC Busan at the end of 2019 - where he was finished for only the second time in his MMA career.

While Edgar still intends to make his Bantamweight debut, it may not be against Sandhagen. It only makes sense that the 27-year old wouldn't want to wait around and it's a tricky situation for him because the men ahead of him in the rankings - Petr Yan, Aljamain Sterling, and Marlon Moraes are all dangerous contenders and the former two are both deserving of a title shot.

Despite this, it's Jose Aldo who's expected to get a title shot against Henry Cejudo at UFC 250 despite losing to Moraes (in a controversial decision that many felt Aldo won). As a result, there needs to be a clear-cut contender and Sandhagen is right in the mix with the other men.

While Aljamain Sterling called out Petr Yan, Cory Sandhagen took to Instagram to call out the top 3 ranked opponents of the division for a fight - Moraes, Yan, or Sterling.

At this stage, a fight against Moraes certainly makes sense. If Cejudo beats Aldo, then Moraes will be further away from a title shot since he was finished by the reigning Champion last year.

Sandhagen vs Moraes and Sterling vs Yan makes a lot of sense right now. There are two solid title eliminators and with Frankie Edgar joining the mix later this year, the 135-pound division could be one of the most exciting weight classes in all of UFC.