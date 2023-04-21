Floyd Mayweather vs. Canelo Alvarez took place in 2013 when 'Money' Mayweather was 36 and 'Cinnamon' was 22. The fight was the 45th pro-bout for Mayweather Jr. while it was the 44th pro-fight for Alvarez.

The two fought for all 12 rounds, with Mayweather emerging victorious on the judges' scorecards. In beating Alvarez, Mayweather retained his WBA super-light middleweight title, along with winning the WBC and 'The Ring' light-middleweight titles.

Many people speculate that if Floyd Mayweather vs. Canelo Alvarez were to happen again, the Mexican boxer would beat the American fighter from Michigan. Here's what Mayweather tweeted in response to if he were to fight Alvarez again:

"Canelo Alvarez is a [h*ll of a] fighter. [When people talk about] a prime Mayweather versus a prime Canelo, I fought a prime Canelo. I was the older Mayweather fighting [a] prime Canelo. If it [were] a prime Mayweather, the fight wouldn't have gone the distance."

Floyd Mayweather vs. Canelo Alvarez sold 2.2 million pay-per-views, thereby generating $150 million on Showtime PPV. The event broke the previous record of $136 million from 2.48 million PPV sales, set by Mayweather in 2007 when he beat Oscar De La Hoya.

Mayweather managed to top the record set in his fight with Alvarez when he faced Manny Pacquiao in 2015, where the event sold 4.6 million pay-per-views.

Floyd Mayweather reaches out to Francis Ngannou

When Francis Ngannou left the UFC, many claimed that the Cameroonian former heavyweight champion shot himself in the foot. 'The Predator' left the UFC when negotiations soured between him and the UFC. Dana White claimed that Ngannou turned down $8 million to fight Jones - the highest pay-day of any heavyweight or UFC fighter to date.

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo said that Ngannou committed 'Harakiri' by leaving the premier MMA organization. 'Sugar' Sean O'Malley said that now that Ngannou is no longer the heavyweight champion in the UFC, a fight with Tyson Fury is unlikely.

While some have written off Francis Ngannou, the PFL has been trying to sign the Cameroonian fighter and in what might be the biggest opportunity for the former UFC heavyweight champion, Floyd Mayweather seems interested in signing the Cameroonian fighter to Mayweather Promotions.

Here's what Floyd Mayweather said about inviting Francis Ngannou to his promotion:

"I would love to work with [Francis Ngannou]. I would love to sign him to Mayweather promotions. He's a very skilled guy and if he wants to fight one of the top heavyweight guys, he should do it."

