Could Kayla Harrison become a UFC champion in 2024? Exploring the possibility

Kayla Harrison is set to make her octagon debut against Holly Holm on the highly anticipated UFC 300 card in April.

Harrison's signature is considered a real coup due to her dominant run in the Professional Fighters League (PFL). Since making her debut in 2018, the 33-year-old has won 16 of her 17 bouts, 12 of which came via a finish.

Harrison is also a double Olympic medalist, winning back-to-back judo golds at the 2012 and 2016 games. She has incorporated that into her fighting style, too, often using her wrestling and judo abilites to dominate grappling and mat exchanges with her opponents.

After finding a multitude of success in both the PFL's featherweight and lightweight divisions, fans are eager to see whether or not Harrison will have the same success in the UFC.

The division is desperate for its next star following Amanda Nunes' retirement, despite Raquel Pennington picking up the vacant belt against Mayra Bueno Silva. In the eyes of many, their contest was both unconvincing and underwhelming.

With that in mind, the UFC could well be looking to catapult Harrison to the top by throwing her in the title picture. At 33, Harrison is in the prime of her fighting career and now finds herself in a division looking for its next contender.

Should Kayla Harrison then put on a dominant performance against Holm, it is not out of the realms of possibility that she is handed a title shot, with the promotion hoping to build its next dominant champion.

Kayla Harrison gives first update after signing with the UFC

Kayla Harrison has shared her first thoughts on becoming the UFC's latest big name signing and outlined her reasons for making the decision.

Harrison had competed in the PFL since 2018 and became one of the biggest stars in the organization, dominating the women's lightweight division.

The PFL's recent acquistion of Bellator was expected to provide Harrison with a number of new opponents, but she has decided to test herself further by competing in the UFC.

Reacting to the news on Instagram, Harrison wrote:

"When I started competing, my goal was to be the best…the Olympic champion of #MMA. The @UFC presents me with the opportunity to be just that. It’s been an amazing journey to reach this point, and I’m grateful for every step along the path. The highs and lows have all shaped me and made me an even better version of myself. God’s timing is perfect, and I am sure of one thing: My time is now. Let’s goooooo! 🦄 #ufc #ufc300 #kaylaharrison"

