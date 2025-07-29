  • home icon
  Could Khamzat Chimaev retire if he loses to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319? Exploring the possibilities

Could Khamzat Chimaev retire if he loses to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319? Exploring the possibilities

By Nishant Zende.
Published Jul 29, 2025 06:08 GMT
Could Khamzat Chimaev potentially retire after UFC 319? [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Could Khamzat Chimaev potentially retire after UFC 319? [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Khamzat Chimaev is easily one of the biggest names in the UFC today and is known for his dominant grappling style. Given his impressive resume, the undefeated fighter is set to face Dricus du Plessis in a middleweight title fight at UFC 319 next month.

Ahead of his upcoming title challenge, fellow middleweight contender Caio Borralho claimed that he heard rumors about Chimaev planning on retiring after winning the 185-pound belt due to his recurring health issues.

Could Khamzat Chimaev retire if he loses to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319?

Khamzat Chimaev made his UFC debut against John Phillips in July 2020 and won the bout via second-round submission. Just ten days later, he beat Rhys McKee via first-round knockout and set the record for the quickest turnaround between UFC wins in the modern era.

A few weeks later, 'Borz' knocked out Gerald Meerschaert in the opening round and firmly announced himself as a legitimate threat to anyone in the welterweight or middleweight divisions. Chimaev went on to beat high-profile fighters like Robert Whittaker, Gilbert Burns, Kamaru Usman, and Kevin Holland to build an impressive 14-0 professional record.

Despite his incredible resume, stardom, and powerful grappling style, Chimaev has a major thorn in his side. While 'Borz' remains undefeated in the octagon, an extended battle with COVID-19 followed by various injuries and illnesses, has proven to be quite a hurdle to his rise in the UFC.

Ahead of his highly anticipated title fight against Dricus du Plessis, many have wondered whether Chimaev's recurring health issues could force him to consider retirement if he comes up short. Before Caio Borralho hinted at Chimaev's potential retirement after UFC 319, 'Borz' teased hanging up his gloves back in 2021 after going through a terrible COVID-19 bout that affected his lungs.

Chimaev eventually made a full recovery and made his way back into competition with a dominant win over Li Jingliang in October 2021. However, Chimaev's egregious weight miss for the Nate Diaz fight at UFC 279 in September 2022 and his withdrawal from the Whittaker booking in June 2024 due to illness made many fans question his ability to compete at the highest level for an extended period.

While Chimaev hasn't hinted at wanting to hang up his gloves anytime soon, it's quite possible that the 31-year-old decides to take a breather for his health if he comes up short against du Plessis.

However, it's worth noting that Chimaev hasn't shown any signs of any major illness or injury over the past several months. Given his tenacity and mental fortitude, it's also possible that Chimaev powers through any health challenges to get back into the title picture and secure a rematch for UFC gold.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Edited by Nishant Zende.
