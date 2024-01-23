Could UFC follow WWE to Netflix? Exploring the possibility

The WWE, who UFC shares the same financial umbrella as, recently announced its foray into digital streaming with American streaming giant Netflix in a groundbreaking development for live entertainment.

WWE's flagship weekly program Raw will now be streamed exclusively on Netflix in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Latin America. The transformative deal will mark Raw's exit from linear television for the first time since its inception in 1993.

Due to their shared status as divisions of the same congolmerate company, it is not a reach to speculate about the UFC following suit and streaming its events on Netflix down the line.

The WWE's 10-year deal with Netflix, worth a reported $5 billion, will allow the management to gauge the scope of a similar deal for the world's premier mixed martial arts promotion.

It may also help that the decision-making at the top of the heirarchy is common for both the WWE and the UFC.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has been appointed to the board of directors of UFC and WWE's parent company

WWE superstar and one of the leading actors in Hollywood, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, is now a member of the board of directors of TKO Group Holdings, the media conglomerate that heads both the Ultimate Fighting Championship and World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.

The deal also includes full ownership of 'The Rock' trademark, which was previously owned by the WWE, and an agreement for other merchandising and promotional services.

In a statement, Johnson expressed his delight at the appointment and the sole ownership of a name he has embodied for decades:

"Being on the TKO Board of Directors, and taking full ownership of my name, 'The Rock', is not only unprecedented, but incredibly inspiring as my crazy life is coming full circle. At my core, I'm a builder who builds for and serves the people, and Ari [Emanuel] is building something truly game-changing."

"I'm very motivated to help continue to globally expand our TKO, WWE, and UFC businesses as the worldwide leaders in sports and entertainment – while proudly representing so many phenomenal athletes and performers who show up every day putting in the hard work with their own two hands to make their dreams come true and deliver for our audiences. I've been there, I'm still there and this is for them." [h/t ESPN]