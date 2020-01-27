Cris Cyborg opens up on her newly set world record at Bellator 238

Cris Cyborg with her new Bellator Featherweight belt

On her promotional debut in Bellator at The Forum on Saturday night, Cris Cyborg did something that no one before her has ever done in the world of MMA.

Cyborg created history when she won the Featherweight title defeating the reigning Champion of three years, Julia Budd, at Bellator 238. The new belt made her an owner of four major Championship belts in four different promotions, the other three being Strikeforce, Invicta FC, and UFC. She became the first person to do so, irrespective of gender or weight class.

While speaking to the media at the post-fight news conference, Cyborg talked about her new world record, and what each belt means to her and her fighting career.

Cris Cyborg: I'm thankful... I feel blessed.

Cyborg revealed that winning four titles was never on her list of goals. But what she did have in heart, was to prove that women can fight just as well as men, and they can make fights which are liked by one and all.

Given Cyborg's record, she has achieved her goal with dominance.

"I was never thinking this is going to happen. When I start, I have a dream. I have a dream I want to do my best. One thing I have in my heart, I want to prove that girls can fight like the guys. We can be violent, we can be technical, you can make the people like you and watch your fights... I'm thankful. I feel blessed I have the opportunity to hold four titles."

Cyborg also took everyone along a journey of reminiscing her previous titles. She shared how each title had a special meaning for her, and how winning them changed her life and career.

Her first, the Strikeforce title over Gina Carano, was the first major MMA event to be headlined by a women's fight; while the Invicta one helped her bounce back and prove her mettle as a fighter.

"I think every belt is something special for me. First one, Strikeforce, is the first featherweight division, (Bellator president) Scott Coker makes 145 pounds. Invicta, I came from a hard time in my career and everyone saying, ‘She needs to prove (herself), she needs to prove,’ and they come, and I fight for the Invicta belt."

Her experience at UFC was rather different, as she has made clear many times in the recent past. But she won the belt nevertheless, and it was a historic thing to do for her despite all the struggles.

"And UFC, we make the difference. We make history. I have my division there; they never wanted to have me there. My fans put me there. I cut weight two times for 140. I almost killed myself, but we make the history. Now they have that. And now Bellator."

Winning the fourth and last belt was not easy either. Cyborg broke her nose two weeks before the fight, and inside the Octagon, Budd gave her quite the resistance and refused to go down easy. However, in the end, Cyborg proved too powerful for her opponent, and the referee had to push Cyborg away, resulting in a TKO win for her.

Credit to MMA Junkie for the quotes.