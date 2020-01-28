Current MMA Champion gets the break of his dream against Marc Diakiese at UFC London

Marc 'Bonecrusher' Diakiese

Cage Warriors Champion Jai Herbert is going to get his big break at UFC London in March this year.

According to a report confirmed by MMA Junkie, Herbert is set to replace an injured Stevie Ray at UFC Fight Night 171 against Marc Diakiese. The event takes place at The O2 Arena in London, UK on March 21, Saturday.

Two Brits to lock horns

Herbert is the reigning Lightweight titleholder at Cage Warriors. He won the vacant belt defeating Jack Grant at CW 106 in a third-round knockout victory last summer, and then went on to defend it successfully against Cain Carrizosa in October.

Herbert is currently on a six-fight winning streak, starting from his win over Rick Selvarajah in BAMMA 27 back in May 2017. He has a near-perfect record, with only one loss in his professional career so far - a KO loss against Rhys McKee at BAMMA 27.

The fight against fellow Brit Diakiese is not only his chance to start big at UFC but also take his streak to seven wins.

'Bonecrusher' on the other hand is coming off two back-to-back wins over Joseph Duffy and Lando Vannata, after dropping three in a row.

The news of the replacement first came out in a tweet by Newsome.

‼️ BREAKING:

With Stevie Ray out of his fight against Marc Diakiese at #UFCLondon sources have confirmed that the UFC are working on Cage Warriors Lightweight Champion Jai Herbert as the replacement.



More to come soon on Newsome MMA in association with @mmaplay365. pic.twitter.com/oAN0b1YA1f — Newsome (@Newsome_MMA) January 27, 2020